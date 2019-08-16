Yalumba finalist in Women in Wine Awards

By Lisa Riley

Yalumba winemaker Natalie Cleghorn and Barossa vineyard manager Brooke Howell have been announced as finalists for Winemaker of the Year and Viticulturist of the Year respectively in the Australian Women In Wine Awards (AWIWA).

Cleghorn has been working with Yalumba’s Coonawarra Menzies Vineyard since 2011, and in 2017 was appointed as Yalumba’s first female Menzies Estate vineyard winemaker.

In July 2019, Howell was promoted to Barossa vineyard manager, the first female appointment in this role at Yalumba.

“I am in awe of the calibre of female winemakers in Australia and to be recognised amongst those women who have not only inspired me, but mentored and supported me through every step in my own winemaking journey is truly humbling,” said Cleghorn.

Howell said: “I am very grateful for the opportunity to be recognised as a leader in my field as part of these awards alongside a high calibre of finalists.”

The winners of each award category will be announced at the 2019 AWIWA ceremony in New York on the evening of 17th September in partnership with Wine Australia.

The AWIW awards, now in its fifth year, acknowledges and rewards the work of women in the Australian wine community, and community leaders who champion equality and fairness for all sexes in the workplace.

Established in 1849, Yalumba is Australia’s oldest family owned winery. Last month, estate chairman Robert Hill-Smith won the Maurice O’Shea Award, given to people or organisations who have made a significant contribution to the Australian wine trade.









