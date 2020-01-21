Yalumba unveils minimal intervention range

By Lisa Riley

Yalumba unveiled its latest NPD at Australia Day Tasting today (Tuesday) - a four-strong range of wine made with minimal intervention.

Named Wild Ferments, the quartet comprises a Pinot Grigio, a Sauvignon Blanc from Limestone Coast, a Rosé Sangiovese and a Shiraz from Barossa.

Described as being made with the ‘wild in the air’, each of the wines are made by letting the natural yeast from the vineyards and the grapes complete the fermentation without using inoculated yeast.

“Wild Ferment wines are delicious, complex and textural – they are excellent expressions of the variety and place that the wines have come from,” said Yalumba’s head of winemaking Louisa Rose.

Yalumba’s Wild Ferments were “the essence of the vineyard and the truest depiction of their variety”, she added.

“They are made with conviction and care; they are made with the ‘wild in the air’.”

Having made wines using wild yeasts for over 20 years, Yalumba started small, in the early 90s, doing side-by-side comparisons with inoculated fermentations. This, said the producer, had now come full circle with the launch of Wild Ferments, which it said “speaks to the growing trend of making wines using low intervention techniques”.

The wines are focussed for an on-trade audience and are available from John E Fells now.





