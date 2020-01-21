Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Yalumba unveils minimal intervention range

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 January, 2020

Yalumba unveiled its latest NPD at Australia Day Tasting today (Tuesday) - a four-strong range of wine made with minimal intervention.

Named Wild Ferments, the quartet comprises a Pinot Grigio, a Sauvignon Blanc from Limestone Coast, a Rosé Sangiovese and a Shiraz from Barossa.

Described as being made with the ‘wild in the air’, each of the wines are made by letting the natural yeast from the vineyards and the grapes complete the fermentation without using inoculated yeast.

“Wild Ferment wines are delicious, complex and textural – they are excellent expressions of the variety and place that the wines have come from,” said Yalumba’s head of winemaking Louisa Rose.

Yalumba’s Wild Ferments were “the essence of the vineyard and the truest depiction of their variety”, she added.

“They are made with conviction and care; they are made with the ‘wild in the air’.”

Having made wines using wild yeasts for over 20 years, Yalumba started small, in the early 90s, doing side-by-side comparisons with inoculated fermentations. This, said the producer, had now come full circle with the launch of Wild Ferments, which it said “speaks to the growing trend of making wines using low intervention techniques”.

The wines are focussed for an on-trade audience and are available from John E Fells now.


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Condor Wines: Sales & Marketing Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wine in a can? Well yes, maybe…

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95