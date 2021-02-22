Ribera campaign looks to bring 60 wineries to the UK

By Jo Gilbert

Ribera del Duero has launched an initiative to introduce over 60 additional wineries to the UK market following an uptick in interest in the region over the course of the pandemic.

The campaign aims to facilitate the rise of Ribera’s high quality, high altitude wines in the UK, which have risen significantly over the past year or so, albeit from a small base.

Aimed at pairing wineries with importers and wholesalers in the UK, a profile of each winery, plus a list of wines, tech sheets and ex-cellar prices are available online. The trade can also order samples via the site, which will be coordinated by Westbury Communications.

Sue Harris, of Westbury, which is organising the campaign, said there has been a fortuitous shift between the region and the UK over the past year.

While the UK retail trade has been buoyant compared to other markets, there has also bee a “change in perception to Ribera over past year”, with Tim Atkin MW’s report among other resources helping to highlight more elegant styles.

“Two years ago, there wasn’t much interest from some regional retailers, whereas now, they’re looking to taste,” Harris said.

Beth Willard, buying director at Winetraders, added: “Ribera is one of the great wine regions of Spain and some of its top wines are gaining much deserved praise in the UK market.

“In addition to the top classic references, there are newer entrants to the market which display the exciting freshness and intensity of better vineyard sites, altitude, excellent viticultural practices and less reliance on oak. A lot of these wines are premium in price but the quality demands that they sit at this level.”

Based around Tempranillo, Ribera’s signature variety, the region’s vineyards are planted along the banks of the Duero river at very high altitudes (720m to 1000m). Soil types are diverse, largely consisting of sandy clay, limestone, and rocky outcrops, with a significant number of old vines.

As much as 9% are over 80 years old.

Virtual tastings are being organised throughout the year. To request samples, contact Sue Harris direct via email. Full listings of the wines are available via the website.

The full list of wineries seeking representation in the UK:

Avelino Vegas (Carrasvilla)

Bodega Alvides

Bodega Cooperativa Virgen de la Asunción

Bodega Dehesa de los Canónigos

Bodega Emina

Bodega Finca Cantaburros

Bodega Marqués de Velilla

Bodega San Roque de la Encina

Bodega Sarmentero

Bodega Tierra Aranda

Bodega Valdrinal

Bodegas Balbás

Bodegas Briego

Bodegas Carramimbre

Bodegas Casajús

Bodegas Castillejo de Robledo

Bodegas Comenge

Bodegas Conde de San Cristóbal

Bodegas Copaboca

Bodegas El Inicio

Bodegas Félix Callejo

Bodegas Grupo Yllera

Bodegas Ismael Arroyo

Bodegas Lleiroso

Bodegas Marta Maté

Bodegas Nabal

Bodegas Neo

Bodegas Nuestro de Diaz Bayo

Bodegas Pradorey

Bodegas Torrederos

Bodegas Traslascuestas

Bodegas Trus

Bodegas Vega de Yuso

Bodegas Veganzones

Bodegas Vetusta

Bodegas Virtus

Bodegas Vitulia

Bodegas Vizcarra

Bodegas y Viñedos Gallego Zapatero

Bodegas y Viñedos Rauda

Bodegas y Viñedos Roberik

Bodegas y Viñedos Valtravieso

Buen Camino

Compañía Vinícola Solterra

Convento de Oreja

Dominio de Bornos

Dominio del Soto

Ébano Viñedos y Bodegas

Fuentespina

La Bodega de La Loba

La Luz del Duero

Linaje Garsea

Manchón Mieres

Mélida Wines

Nexus Bodegas

Pago de Ina

Palacia de Villachica

Pinna Fidelis

Ramos Ducher

Rudeles

Señorío de Aldea

Territorio Luthier

Vegazar

Viña Mambrilla

Viña Matey

Viñedos y Bodegas Gormaz

Viñedos y Bodegas Ribón

Vinos Rubén Ramos









