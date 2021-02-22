Ribera campaign looks to bring 60 wineries to the UK

Ribera del Duero has launched an initiative to introduce over 60 additional wineries to the UK market following an uptick in interest in the region over the course of the pandemic.
The campaign aims to facilitate the rise of Ribera’s high quality, high altitude wines in the UK, which have risen significantly over the past year or so, albeit from a small base.
Aimed at pairing wineries with importers and wholesalers in the UK, a profile of each winery, plus a list of wines, tech sheets and ex-cellar prices are available online. The trade can also order samples via the site, which will be coordinated by Westbury Communications.
Sue Harris, of Westbury, which is organising the campaign, said there has been a fortuitous shift between the region and the UK over the past year.
While the UK retail trade has been buoyant compared to other markets, there has also bee a “change in perception to Ribera over past year”, with Tim Atkin MW’s report among other resources helping to highlight more elegant styles.
“Two years ago, there wasn’t much interest from some regional retailers, whereas now, they’re looking to taste,” Harris said.
Beth Willard, buying director at Winetraders, added: “Ribera is one of the great wine regions of Spain and some of its top wines are gaining much deserved praise in the UK market.
“In addition to the top classic references, there are newer entrants to the market which display the exciting freshness and intensity of better vineyard sites, altitude, excellent viticultural practices and less reliance on oak. A lot of these wines are premium in price but the quality demands that they sit at this level.”
Based around Tempranillo, Ribera’s signature variety, the region’s vineyards are planted along the banks of the Duero river at very high altitudes (720m to 1000m). Soil types are diverse, largely consisting of sandy clay, limestone, and rocky outcrops, with a significant number of old vines.
As much as 9% are over 80 years old.
Virtual tastings are being organised throughout the year. To request samples, contact Sue Harris direct via email. Full listings of the wines are available via the website.
The full list of wineries seeking representation in the UK:
Avelino Vegas (Carrasvilla)
Bodega Alvides
Bodega Cooperativa Virgen de la Asunción
Bodega Dehesa de los Canónigos
Bodega Emina
Bodega Finca Cantaburros
Bodega Marqués de Velilla
Bodega San Roque de la Encina
Bodega Sarmentero
Bodega Tierra Aranda
Bodega Valdrinal
Bodegas Balbás
Bodegas Briego
Bodegas Carramimbre
Bodegas Casajús
Bodegas Castillejo de Robledo
Bodegas Comenge
Bodegas Conde de San Cristóbal
Bodegas Copaboca
Bodegas El Inicio
Bodegas Félix Callejo
Bodegas Grupo Yllera
Bodegas Ismael Arroyo
Bodegas Lleiroso
Bodegas Marta Maté
Bodegas Nabal
Bodegas Neo
Bodegas Nuestro de Diaz Bayo
Bodegas Pradorey
Bodegas Torrederos
Bodegas Traslascuestas
Bodegas Trus
Bodegas Vega de Yuso
Bodegas Veganzones
Bodegas Vetusta
Bodegas Virtus
Bodegas Vitulia
Bodegas Vizcarra
Bodegas y Viñedos Gallego Zapatero
Bodegas y Viñedos Rauda
Bodegas y Viñedos Roberik
Bodegas y Viñedos Valtravieso
Buen Camino
Compañía Vinícola Solterra
Convento de Oreja
Dominio de Bornos
Dominio del Soto
Ébano Viñedos y Bodegas
Fuentespina
La Bodega de La Loba
La Luz del Duero
Linaje Garsea
Manchón Mieres
Mélida Wines
Nexus Bodegas
Pago de Ina
Palacia de Villachica
Pinna Fidelis
Ramos Ducher
Rudeles
Señorío de Aldea
Territorio Luthier
Vegazar
Viña Mambrilla
Viña Matey
Viñedos y Bodegas Gormaz
Viñedos y Bodegas Ribón
Vinos Rubén Ramos