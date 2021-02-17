Boisset completes Moncigale acquisition

By Lisa Riley

Grands Vins JC Boisset has completed the acquisition of rosé specialist Moncigale from Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits.

The completion follows a green light from competition authorities, with negotiations having first begun in October 2020.

Boisset said the acquisition would widen out its portfolio of southern wines, particularly in the rosé market, and consolidate its position in Provence.

In addition, it said it would boost the company's presence in the South of France where it owns the Fortant wine house.

“This acquisition will not only allow Boisset to develop its rosé de Provence business, but will also enable it to penetrate some innovative markets such as flavored wine-based beverages, thanks to the Fruits & Wine brand, along with low-alcohol wines and alternative packaging solutions such as cans, pouches, and bag-in-box,” it added.

Founded in 1961, Boisset is an independent family business that started out as a firmly Burgundian affair, taking root in Nuits-Saint-Georges, where its headquarters are located.

Over the years, it has expanded into neighboring regions, with wine houses and estates in Chablis, the Jura, Beaujolais, the Rhône, and Languedoc-Roussillon, as well as across the pond in Napa Valley and Sonoma.

Most of the production involves still wines, but its sparkling offering, including Crémant de Bourgogne, Crémant du Jura, and other French bubblies, is growing every year.

Business is mainly focused on exports, which account for 65% of sales, most of which is to the USA, followed by the UK, Scandinavia, and Canada. France is, however, its biggest market.





