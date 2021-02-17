Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Boisset completes Moncigale acquisition

By Lisa Riley
Published:  17 February, 2021

Grands Vins JC Boisset has completed the acquisition of rosé specialist Moncigale from Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits. 

The completion follows a green light from competition authorities, with negotiations having first begun in October 2020

Boisset said the acquisition would widen out its portfolio of southern wines, particularly in the rosé market, and consolidate its position in Provence. 

In addition, it said it would boost the company's presence in the South of France where it owns the Fortant wine house.

“This acquisition will not only allow Boisset to develop its rosé de Provence business, but will also enable it to penetrate some innovative markets such as flavored wine-based beverages, thanks to the Fruits & Wine brand, along with low-alcohol wines and alternative packaging solutions such as cans, pouches, and bag-in-box,” it added.

Founded in 1961, Boisset is an independent family business that started out as a firmly Burgundian affair, taking root in Nuits-Saint-Georges, where its headquarters are located. 

Over the years, it has expanded into neighboring regions, with wine houses and estates in Chablis, the Jura, Beaujolais, the Rhône, and Languedoc-Roussillon, as well as across the pond in Napa Valley and Sonoma.

Most of the production involves still wines, but its sparkling offering, including Crémant de Bourgogne, Crémant du Jura, and other French bubblies, is growing every year.

Business is mainly focused on exports, which account for 65% of sales, most of which is to the USA, followed by the UK, Scandinavia, and Canada. France is, however, its biggest market.

 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The dry truth of drought in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95