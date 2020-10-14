Boisset rescues Moncigale

By Jo Gilbert

French leader Grands Vins JC Boisset has agreed to purchase rosé specialist Moncigale from current owners Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits, following a review into the company’s various business units.

The transaction is planned to be finalised between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

Moncigale, which is brought to the UK via Kingsland Drinks and has vineyards in Provence, Languedoc-Roussillon and the Rhône Valley, has been experiencing a decline in sales for several years.

Sales fell by 15% to €72.2 million in 2019, generating a negative EBITDA.

Andrew Highcock, head of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits, believes the sale to the wine-focused Boisset, which has several sites in France and a subsidiary in California, will be able to get the brand back on track.

“With the support of the know-how and the power of the wine houses run by the Boisset family, I am convinced that Moncigale will be able to return to the growth path it deserves. This agreement will allow Moncigale to secure its future by offering new prospects to its employees. After the project currently underway to sell its Polish activities, Marie Brizard is today entering a new phase that will mark a significant step forward in the completion of its strategic transformation plan with a focus on its core and profitable activities,” he said.

The sale is part of a wider strategic re-evaluation at the predominantly spirits-focused Marie Brizard.

Faced with the drop in consumption of wine and flavoured wine-based drinks in France, Moncigale has been experiencing a decline in sales for several years, the company said.

The sale to Boisset will now enable the brand to benefit from “significant commercial and operational synergies”.

“We are very happy to welcome this beautiful house specialised in rosé wines and to welcome a talented team into our family,” Jean-Charles Boisset, Grands Vins JC Boisset president, added.

