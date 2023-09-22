Château Saint-Maur joins Bancroft

By James Bayley

UK importer Bancroft Wines has added one of the finest properties in Provence, Château Saint-Maur, to its portfolio.

A few kilometres from Saint-Tropez, Saint-Maur is one of only 18 estates to have been awarded Cru Classé status in the region, known for producing elegant Provencal rosés and white wines.

James Snoxell, fine wine buyer, Bancroft Wines, said: “We are very much looking forward to working with the team at Château Saint-Maur. A Grand Cru Classé from Provence, Saint-Maur makes incredibly elegant, mineral wines which reflect the complex terroir of this beautiful estate.

“We are proud to be showing the M by Saint-Maur Blanc and Rosé, their flagship L'Excellence Rosé and the Clos de Capelune Blanc and Rosé at our Autumn tasting at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London on 3 October.”

Bancroft imports wines from over 15 countries and over 190 different award-winning wineries for distribution (81 from France) to the on and off-trade, as well as to private clients. The company was founded by Adam Bancroft over 30 years ago, shortly after he qualified as a Master of Wine.

In 1999 the business was bought by its current owner, Peter De Haan, whose passions include wine and sustainability, having worked closely with UK environmental bodies through his charity on several projects.

Château Saint-Maur, which is owned by Roger Zannier, will join fellow Provence wineries, Château Aspras, Domaine Pinchinat and Domaine Terrebrune on the books at Bancroft.