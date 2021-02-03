Subscriber login Close [x]
UKH Scotland reiterates calls for support as Sturgeon says no easing of restrictions

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  03 February, 2021

The hospitality industry in Scotland is again calling for financial support as First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon revealed that there would be no easing of restrictions due to the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown. 

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament yesterday, Sturgeon said there would be no easing of restrictions in the country until at least the end of February. 

She indicated there would be a gradual easing of restrictions at the end of the month but these would likely start with a phased return for schools. 

She also said that it was unlikely that there would be a full easing of restrictions until a critical mass of the population was vaccinated, there was a sustained reduction in new infections, hospitalisations and deaths and more known about new virus variants.

She also said there would not be any relaxation in social distancing and face coverings. 

At the beginning of last month UK Hospitality (UKH) called for a road map to recovery and committed to assisting the vaccine roll-out. 

The move followed the respective statements strengthening Covid restrictions (lockdown) in England and Scotland announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sturgeon.  

UKH Scotland executive director, Willie Macleod, said that the statement by the First Minister was not surprising but admitted it was still disappointing for a sector in “turmoil”. 

“Despite mounting evidence that hospitality businesses are not a major source of infection, the pathway for reopening the sector is no clearer,” he said. 

“We appreciate that it is not possible for the Scottish government to give a definitive date upon which businesses may be able to reopen, but we do need to have some understanding of the circumstances which might permit it. Businesses need to plan for their recovery.” 

He added: “With no easing of restrictions likely to happen soon, support for businesses must be sustained. Many businesses will not be able to survive much longer without substantial financial support. Each business that fails means more jobs lost in Scotland and the task of recovery made all the more difficult.”

 




