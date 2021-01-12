Broadland brings Clem Yates MW on board as consultant winemaker

By Lisa Riley

Broadland Drinks has brought winemaker and sourcing consultant Clem Yates MW on board as a consultant winemaker.

In her new role, Yates will be responsible for driving the development of Broadland’s No Ordinary range, which the business launched in March last year with the aim of it becoming the “leading multi-country wine” in the UK.

“No Ordinary is all about giving consumers a chance to explore unexpected wines from around the world. Our research showed that consumers want to try something different but are looking for reassurance. So we looked for an outstanding, experienced, adventurous winemaker to help us select and blend the right wines and we are very pleased Clem will be working with us on this brand,” said Mark Lansley, Broadland’s owner and CEO.

Yates added: “I am delighted to be working with Broadland Drinks and its No Ordinary brand. I look forward to developing a fresh and exciting range of wines that engage with today’s adventurous consumers.”

Broadland said it was expecting to expand the No Ordinary with three to four wines this year, which will join the brand’s existing New Zealand Chardonnay and Moldavian Merlot.

The launch of No Ordinary followed the then called Broadland Wineries changing its name to Broadland Drinks last January to reflect the “changing nature of its business”.

At the time, Lansley said the name change was in line with “the acceleration of the changes in consumer behaviour and priorities”.

