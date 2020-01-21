Subscriber login Close [x]
Broadland Wineries changes name to Broadland Drinks

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 January, 2020

Broadland Wineries has confirmed it will be changing its name to Broadland Drinks to reflect the “changing nature of its business”. 

The company said the name change was in line with “the acceleration of the changes in consumer behaviour and priorities”, which CEO Mark Lansley, CEO, said was “opening up many opportunities for our company”.

“So, in addition to Broadland Drinks current wines and perries, the company will soon be offering other types of exciting and innovative drinks in a variety of formats,” he said.

Two products are currently being launched - La Fiesta, a celebration perry, and No Ordinary, a multi-country brand which offers lesser-known grape varieties from well-known countries and well-known grape varieties from lesser-known countries.

Broadland’s new canning line, which will be operational from February, will also see the company extend its range of botanical and fruit fusion drinks into cans. In addition, a number of no/low alcoholic drinks in a variety of formats will also be launched during 2020.

Broadland Drinks, which said the name change will take place over the coming months, saw an annual growth in revenue of 11.6% to £70m to March 2019.

 




 

