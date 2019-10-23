Broadland invests in canning line

By Lisa Riley

Broadland Wineries has invested in a canning line with the capacity to produce 20 million cans per year.

The new canning line, which forms part of the company’s aim to become the leader in small format wine, will be up and running in January 2020.

“We have deliberately chosen a short run canning line as from our own experience high minimum order quantities are limiting innovation in wine,” said marketing director Liz Cobbold.

The company had “a number of innovative new liquids” as well as canned versions of its best selling brands ready to launch, she added, with Broadland also offering retailers own label cans, including medium and short runs, to allow easy trial and innovation, she said.

“Broadland has been a leader in format innovation with pouch, 187ml and Bag in Box lines in the winery and this ensures we can meet changing customer trends and needs.

“Cans, such as our Minivino variant, are a success story in the wine aisle with sales growing well ahead of the rest of the single serve fixture," said Cobbold.

“The summer has been a huge success for our Minivino brand – it has seen a growth in sales of 201% over the last year, making it the fastest growing single serve brand in the market according to the latest Nielsen statistics which also shows canned wine overall as one of the growth areas in wine with sales up 139% over the same period."

Originally introduced as a small format recyclable cup, a pink fizz Minivino in a can was added to the range earlier in the year to meet consumer demand and to fuel Broadland’s ambition for the brand to be the number one brand in the small format sector of the market.

As part of this ambition, a white fizz Minivino can is being added to the range this autumn.