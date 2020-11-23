Catalonia's Raimat to open as nature reserve

By Mathew Lyons

Spain’s Raimat winery is to take its commitment to sustainable winemaking one step further by transforming its estate into a nature reserve.

The 700 hectare site in Catalonia, which contains its own lagoon, is home to a wide range of birdlife, including migratory waterfowl and birds of prey.

The combination of wine tourism and nature reserve is believed to be a first anywhere in Europe.

The reserve, named Raimat Natura, is expected to open in 2021 with no admission charge.

Visitors to the site will be able to explore its 700 hectares either on bicycle or on foot, with tailored routes set out of up to 50km in length.

A visitor centre is already being built, together with information points around the estate offering audio-visual content.

Aside from the wildlife, visitors will also be to explore an avenue of grape varieties grown on the estate, as well as a centuries-old grove of holm oak.

Joan Esteve, director at Raimat, said: "In Raimat, we have managed to integrate the cultivation of vines into their natural environment, respecting the habitats and the species that live there: prohibiting hunting, farming organically, maintaining natural plant cover and replanting deteriorated habitats, along with a long list of other activities that allow many different species to live in harmony on the estate.

“Now, we want to open up this environment to visitors so that they can enjoy a unique experience."

Raimat has had a longstanding commitment to sustainable viticulture, using its own water source and gravity-fed irrigation, as well as encouraging biodiversity in its vineyards through innovative use of groundcover.

No insecticides are used on the estate and hunting has been banned, allowing avian and mammal life to flourish.

Biodiversity in viticulture – allowing the full range of plant and animal life to thrive in the local ecosystem – is increasingly regarded as an effective way of nurturing healthier and more productive vines.

Raimat is owned by the Raventós Codorníu group, which also owns Anna de Codorníu, Viña Pomal in Rioja, Legaris in Ribera del Duero and Scala Dei in Priorat.