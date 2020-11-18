Subscriber login Close [x]
Historic whisky up for auction

By Lisa Riley
Published:  18 November, 2020

A bottle of The Macallan 50-year old anniversary malt whisky is to form the centrepiece of Brightwells’ November auction.

The bottle is one of only 500 produced and is, according to Brightwells, widely considered to be one of the “finest Macallans ever made”.

While it bears an age statement of 50 years, this whisky was distilled in 1928 and bottled in 1983, meaning it is a minimum of 54 or 55-years old. 

It is presented in its original wooden case with a signed letter from Alan Shiach, then chairman of The Macallan-Glenlivet.

This whisky will be sold with an estimate of £60,000 - £100,000 at Brightwells’ winter online auctions, which will take place on 26 November and 3 and 10 December, with bidding opening on the preceding Saturday and  running for five days.

“The vendor is a London gentleman who was given the bottle in 1983 on the occasion of his 50 birthday. Each year he resolved to open it but each year the price had increased so much he couldn’t bring himself to do so,” said Brightwells. 

As well as Malt whisky, the sales will feature fine French wines from Bordeaux, Burgundy and the Rhône Valley; vintage Ports and Champagnes and Cognacs.





