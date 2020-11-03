Banrock Station launches first flat-bottled wines

By Mathew Lyons

Banrock Station, the Accolade Wines brand, is to release two of its wines in flat bottles made from 100% recycled plastic for the first time.

The bottles, created in a partnership with Garçon Wines which Harpers revealed earlier this year, will be initially available through the Co-op.

Each 75cl bottle weighs just 63g, some 87% lighter than the average glass bottle. There are further packaging efficiencies from the format, which is is 40% smaller than the average glass bottle, meaning that 2.3 times as many bottles can be fitted on a pallet.

Both aspects of the design promise significant CO2 savings across the supply chain

The bottles, which are 100% recyclable and certified carbon neutral, are made from 100% recycled rPET plastic, which require 75% less energy to produce and emit 79% less CO2 than a virgin PET.

Lindsay Holas, brand manager at Accolade Wines, said: “We pride ourselves on our environmental ethos and our aim is to galvanise consumers to ‘do good’ for themselves and our planet, as well as supporting retailers to meet the demand for green products.

“The move to using these flat wine bottles is a big step in Accolade Wine’s environmental journey as we manage our business in a responsible manner from vineyard to the consumer.

“This will also allow Banrock Station and retailers to target younger consumers, who on the whole are more aware and concerned for the future of the planet.”

With 62% of customers saying they want to buy from sustainable brands and 37% of global consumers influenced by ethical credentials when purchasing alcohol, Accolade is aiming to position Banrock Station as the world’s most recognised eco-friendly wine brand.

The Banrock Station Merlot is already available from the Co-op with an RRP of £7.50. The Chardonnay is set to follow before the end of the year.