Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Banrock Station launches first flat-bottled wines

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  03 November, 2020

Banrock Station, the Accolade Wines brand, is to release two of its wines in flat bottles made from 100% recycled plastic for the first time.

The bottles, created in a partnership with Garçon Wines which Harpers revealed earlier this year, will be initially available through the Co-op.

Each 75cl bottle weighs just 63g, some 87% lighter than the average glass bottle. There are further packaging efficiencies from the format, which is is 40% smaller than the average glass bottle, meaning that 2.3 times as many bottles can be fitted on a pallet.

Both aspects of the design promise significant CO2 savings across the supply chain

The bottles, which are 100% recyclable and certified carbon neutral, are made from 100% recycled rPET plastic, which require 75% less energy to produce and emit 79% less CO2 than a virgin PET.

Lindsay Holas, brand manager at Accolade Wines, said: “We pride ourselves on our environmental ethos and our aim is to galvanise consumers to ‘do good’ for themselves and our planet, as well as supporting retailers to meet the demand for green products.

 “The move to using these flat wine bottles is a big step in Accolade Wine’s environmental journey as we manage our business in a responsible manner from vineyard to the consumer.

“This will also allow Banrock Station and retailers to target younger consumers, who on the whole are more aware and concerned for the future of the planet.”

With 62% of customers saying they want to buy from sustainable brands and 37% of global consumers influenced by ethical credentials when purchasing alcohol, Accolade is aiming to position Banrock Station as the world’s most recognised eco-friendly wine brand.

The Banrock Station Merlot is already available from the Co-op with an RRP of £7.50. The Chardonnay is set to follow before the end of the year.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Justerini & Brooks: On Trade Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95