Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New MD flags renewed UK focus for Vivino

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  22 October, 2020

Online wine market place and app Vivino has redoubled its focus on British drinkers with the appointment of Joshua Lincoln as its first UK MD.

Lincoln, who joins Paul Jones, Vivino’s director of buying and supply in the UK, has a brief to expand the company’s independent retailer market base and boost it’s 2.2m-strong UK customer base.

Vivino “has put growth in the UK at the top of its list of business priorities … the company is investing in UK growth with new leadership and targeted investments to enhance its offering in one of the world’s most important wine markets”, according to a release from its San Francisco HQ today (22 October).

Lincoln, a former MD at Majestic Wine and founding member of Naked Wine, is to be joined by two former Majestic directors, Natalie Th’ng and Nicholas Bell, to strengthen the UK team.

“I’ve admired Vivino’s community for years, and with UK online wine sales continuing to grow, it’s an exciting time to join the business. Our immediate goal is to support suppliers and independent merchants across the UK by expanding our marketplace, giving them a platform to expand their online customer base and put their wines in front of our users,” said Lincoln.

“With data from 2.2 million people in the UK, we’re able to test and optimise strategies that combine e-commerce with trusted and personalised ratings, reviews, and recommendations.”

Vivino, which has grown to be the world's largest online wine marketplace and most downloaded wine app, noted that the UK wine and spirits industry generated £49 billion in economic activity in 2018, stating that the market “is ripe for disruption”.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Justerini & Brooks: On Trade Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95