WOSA launches Insider Sessions webinar series

By Andrew Catchpole

Wines of South Africa (WOSA) is launching a trio of webinars in November aimed at addressing the key issues facing the Cape’s wine industry.

Entitled the Insider Sessions, and to run daily at 10am from 10-12 November, the free series will kick off with ‘How to Future Proof’, assessing the “enormous challenges” faced by a beleaguered industry that, as Harpers recently reported, is making the best wines in its history.

This will be followed up by two further webinars, ‘Does Site Matter?’ and ‘What Next for Sustainability?’, exploring respectively the diverse sites and terroirs offered by The Cape, and the how sustainability has become an essential part of the Cape’s offer.

Each webinar is to be hosted by a well-recognised industry figure, with leading South African winemakers featuring on the discussion panels.

“The virtual world is the reality for 2020 and we are delighted to be able to bring together three fantastic panels to discuss these important topics and engage with trade and media in our export markets, at a time when we can’t meet in person,” said Siobhan Thompson, CEO of WOSA.

“The Insider Sessions will offer great insight into the South African wine industry and shine a light on what the future holds for our producers. These will be valuable sessions for anyone involved in or interested in South African wines.”

For more information and to register for the Insider Sessions, click here.








