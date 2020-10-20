Millésime Bio confirms January event

By Andrew Catchpole

SudVinBio has confirmed that its Millésime Bio event will go ahead in Montpellier between 25 and 27 January 2021.

As the leading trade fair for organic wine, beers and spirits, Millésime Bio 2021 has experienced “overwhelming enthusiasm” from exhibitors, says the company, with all stands booked within a month, including 15% of first time.

“Faced with the urgency to re-start a real business dynamic, winemakers were clearly eager to grab the opportunity to exhibit at the world organic wine fair, which welcomes around 7,000 buyers each year,” said the event organisers.

The annual ‘Challenge Millésime Bio’ Contest will also return for 2021, with 1,900 organic wines judged in the largest international competition of its kind.

The company added that a “full health and safety protocol” has been developed for Millésime Bio, to be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

With the global market for organic wines in strong growth, visitors to the show can expect an unrivalled selection of organic wines from exhibitors drawn from 20 countries, with a particularly strong focus on wines from the Occitanie region, France’s leading organic production area.

Picture: Image shows Millésime Bio 2020, pre-Covid safety protocols.







