Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Millésime Bio confirms January event

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  20 October, 2020

SudVinBio has confirmed that its Millésime Bio event will go ahead in Montpellier between 25 and 27 January 2021.

As the leading trade fair for organic wine, beers and spirits, Millésime Bio 2021 has experienced “overwhelming enthusiasm” from exhibitors, says the company, with all stands booked within a month, including 15% of first time.

“Faced with the urgency to re-start a real business dynamic, winemakers were clearly eager to grab the opportunity to exhibit at the world organic wine fair, which welcomes around 7,000 buyers each year,” said the event organisers.

The annual ‘Challenge Millésime Bio’ Contest will also return for 2021, with 1,900 organic wines judged in the largest international competition of its kind.

The company added that a “full health and safety protocol” has been developed for Millésime Bio, to be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

With the global market for organic wines in strong growth, visitors to the show can expect an unrivalled selection of organic wines from exhibitors drawn from 20 countries, with a particularly strong focus on wines from the Occitanie region, France’s leading organic production area.

SudVinBio is a ‘Loi 1901’ (non-profit) association, created in 1991, representing independent wineries, cooperatives and merchants of organic wines in the Occitanie region.



Picture: Image shows Millésime Bio 2020, pre-Covid safety protocols.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95