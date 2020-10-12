New Zealand Winegrowers appoints new chair

By Lisa Riley

New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW) has appointed Marlborough winemaker Clive Jones as its new chairman.

Jones, who has over 28 years’ experience in the wine industry, previously served for six years with the Marlborough Winegrowers board, including three as chair, and five years with the NZW’s board.

He was elected as deputy chair of NZW in 2018 and takes over from John Clarke, who has been on the NZW board since 2006, and chair since 2018.

Jones, who has been based in Marlborough for the last 22 years at Nautilus Estate and is currently in the role of winemaker/general manager, said he has “big shoes to fill” as Clarke departs.

“John has become an integral part of the New Zealand wine industry over the past 40 years, and is a positive and respected leader. During his time on the board the New Zealand wine industry has made grand strides, and has secured a strong international reputation for premium and sustainable wines,” he said.

With exports on track to reach $2bn per year by the end of 2020, Jones added he was excited about the future of New Zealand wine, but said that it was "imperative the industry continues to work together to ensure ongoing success".

“I believe the New Zealand wine industry needs diversity across region, variety and size of business to be strong. A cooperative and united approach, combined with an absolute focus on quality, has served us well in the past and must continue to ensure our success in the future.”

Jones also welcomes “four highly respected” members of the wine industry as new representatives to the NZW board, including two women.

“It is the first time that two women have been elected to the board, with five being nominated in these elections. The diversity of knowledge and experience that the new Member-elected directors bring to the table ensures we have representation that truly reflects our industry,” he said.

The new Board includes Misha Wilkinson, owner and director of Misha’s Vineyard; Emma Taylor, consultant viticulturist, Tim Rose, director at Rose Ag and Michael Henley, CEO at Aotearoa NZ Fine Wine Estates.