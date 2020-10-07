Masons of Yorkshire unveils new gin

By Lisa Riley

Masons of Yorkshire has added a new addition to its premium gin portfolio as part of a brand refresh.

Joining the range in time for the key pre-Christmas period, the new Orange & Lime Leaf gin combines citrus flavours with the fragrant notes of kaffir lime leaf.

The NPD, which joins Masons Original, Masons Tea Edition and its Pear & Pink Peppercorn and English Lavender variants, spearheads a pipeline of innovation following a £1m investment in a new distillery and state-of-the-art gin lab.

In addition, the brand has been given a subtle reposition as Masons of Yorkshire designed to reflect its regional heritage. Moreover, it has been poured into a new bespoke arched bottle featuring an updated logo and bold flavour cues.

Masons of Yorkshire also said it would soon be introducing a new range of gifting products for Christmas.

“Christmas is a key sales period for premium gin among quality seekers, whether purchasing for themselves, looking for gifts with a twist, or seeking out new experiences in the on-trade. So we are confident that our new image – along with the addition of new Orange & Lime Leaf gin – will help us to take things up a gear,” said Karl Mason, who co-founded Masons with his wife Cathy back in 2013.

“We’ve achieved so much in seven years, with major listings in wholesale, retail and on-trade both regionally and across the UK, but there’s still so much more to come. This is just the start of the next chapter of our story,” he said.

The business is supporting the changes with a national and regional consumer print campaign across leading food and drink magazines and newspapers.