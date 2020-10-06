Delibo expands list with three new agencies

By Mathew Lyons

Wine importer Delibo has added three new producers to its portfolio.

From Australia it has added Crittenden Estates on the Mornington Peninsular, which has pioneered rare varieties in the region, such as Tempranillo, Pinot Gris and Savagnin, alongside classic grapes like Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

Also new to the list is Provence’s Le Grand Clos from the Massif des Maures, whose wines are created by second-generation winemaker Julian Faulkner.

The third addition is Finca La Anita from Mendoza, a high-altitude vineyard located in the Alto Agrelo, to the south of the region.

James Fleetwood, founder of Delibo, said: “Whilst we are in this challenging time both commercially and socially we have not rested on our laurels and have been inclined to find more exemplary producers to add to the portfolio.

“These producers are a perfect fit with out philosophy to represent winemaker with passion and commitment to their respective regions. We look forward to introducing them to our customers.”

Both Crittenden Estates and Le Grand Clos were formerly distributed in the UK through Field Morris & Verdin, the troubled wholesale arm of Berry Bros and Rudd.