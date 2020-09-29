Bancroft bolsters Beaujolais with three new estates

By Jo Gilbert

Bancroft Wines has added Domaine Chignard, Alexandre Burgaud and Domaine de la Rocaillère to its portfolio.

The three estates, located across Fleurie, Lantignié and Pommiers, all add to the “excitement about the quality, value and diversity of the wines on offer from the Beaujolais region", said James Snoxell, fine wine buyer at Bancroft Wines.

“We are delighted to have brought these innovative growers on board.”

The wines follow several new additions to the Bancroft portfolio over the past week or so.

On Friday, the supplier announced the addition of Gaston Chiquet Champagne and Domaine du Colombier in Chablis to its growing portfolio.

While Cédric Chigard and Domaine de la Rocaillère have been established in Beaujolais for generations, Alexandre Burgaud is more of a rising star.

Having purchased vines in 2013, Burgaud is now looking to add to his 12ha estate. Along with his Beaujolais Villages, he has received acclaim for his Beaujolais-Lantignié, a small vineyard expected to climb to the ranks of Cru status.

Gaston Chiquet has been passed down through eight generations since 1746, with the estate keeping its grapes and making its own wine since 1919.

Domaine du Colombier meanwhile has been a family property in Chablis since 1887. It currently owns 55ha of vines including parcels in Premier Cru vineyards Vaucoupin, Fourchaume and the Grand Cru vineyard of Bougros.

The new Beaujolais additions join Domaine de Gry-Sablon (Fleurie), Domaine Jean Foillard (Morgon) and his son Alex Foillard (Brouilly) in Bancroft's Beaujolais portfolio.



Top photo shows Domaine Chignard.










