Westminster City Council extends alfresco dining scheme

By Lisa Riley
Published:  29 September, 2020

Westminster City Council has extended the measures it implemented in early summer to help hospitality businesses continue trading until the end of October. 

Originally planned to finish at the end of this month, the extension of the scheme follows engagement with almost 1,400 residents and businesses, which showed “overwhelming support”.

The scheme had been a lifeline for the hospitality sector, said Rachael Robathan, leader of Westminster City Council.

“We recognise the importance of our business community as being key to the successful economic life of the city. We’re working closely with our residents to support local businesses, the backbone of our communities, and will continue to do all we can to help them. That’s why we have decided to allow the extension of the schemes that we have in place to support alfresco hospitality for all businesses that wish to continue using them until the end of October,” she said.  

The council would always put the health of its residents and visitors first while “doing everything possible to support our city through these very challenging times”, she added.

“We will keep working with residents, businesses and other key partners to identify local schemes that could benefit specific locations at certain times throughout the year in a safe manner. This could include supporting events such as Christmas fairs or alfresco dining at certain times where it suits an area and enjoys local support.”

Westminster City Council first outlined the measures, including the temporary closure of a number of roads to make room for pavement dining, in June.    

