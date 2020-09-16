Subscriber login Close [x]
Liberty Wines apprentice scheme opens

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  16 September, 2020

Applications are now open for the apprentice scheme run by London-based importer and wholesaler Liberty Wines.

The two-year scheme sees successful candidates spend time with each of the teams at Liberty Wines and also offers funding for the WSET Diploma Level 4.

During the first year, apprentices will spend a month in Europe helping with the vintage. The second year sees them working on the vintage for two months in the southern hemisphere.

Applicants should already have some knowledge and experience of the wine trade. They should also have passed WSET Level 2 with Distinction and ideally be studying for, or have attained, Level 3.

The scheme was launched by Liberty Wines’ founder, David Gleave MW, in 2007, and is now on its 15th round.

Tom Platt, sales director at Liberty Wines, said: “Education is a core part of our ethos and the apprentice programme allows us to develop our own team while also offering an individual the opportunity to gain skills across the company.

“This is as important now as it ever was, and our continued investment reflects our commitment to the future of the industry.”

The closing date for applications is 9 October 2020. For more information, click here.

Past apprentices pictured above, from L-R: Kathryn Cumming; Emily Wistow; Daryl Sullivan; Anoushica Matthews; Cecilia Gibbons and Nicola Gutman


Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

