Liberty Wines announces leadership reshuffle

By James Lawrence

Liberty Wines is making some significant change to its core team, including David Gleave MW stepping down as the company’s MD.

Gleave has been managing director since the company was founded in March 1997. He will assume Neville Abraham’s role as chairman from next year onwards, as Abraham is due to retire in March 2022.

Replacing Gleave in the role of MD is current deputy managing director Tom Platt. “I will remain actively involved in the business, but now is the right time to hand over the operational reins to Tom. We have been transitioning to this point over the past 18 months, so this change is a formal recognition of what is already happening,” explained Gleave.

“Tom has been with Liberty Wines for over 13 years, understands the company well and has done an excellent job of leading the sales team. In addition, he has great energy, vision and an eye for detail, all key attributes for this role.”

Meanwhile Nicholas Moschi, previously technical director, has been appointed to the newly created role of director of buying.











