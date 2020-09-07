Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Spanish bulk wine exports collapse

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  07 September, 2020

Bulk wine exports from Spain plummeted during the Covid-19 crisis, according to data from the Bulk Wine Club.

Shipments in April fell by 22% and in May by 28%, representing a drop of 52 million litres in just two months.

The impact was particularly severe in a number of key markets, with shipment to China dropping 92% in May and to Canada falling 66% across both April and May.

Sales in the Russian market, which shrank 80% in April and then 97% in May, suffered from both the effects of the pandemic coupled with new wine legislation introduced in Russia which targeted non-domestic producers.  

In more positive news, shipments to the UK, German, Japanese and Danish markets grew.

Exports to Germany grew by over 6%, making it the second largest major market for Spanish bulk wine.

In June, Grupo Rioja called on the Spanish government to do more to support the country's wine industry during the pandemic.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Morrisons: Wine Sourcing and Customer Experience Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Business Manager UK

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager UK

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Moonshine and fruit wine – a postcard from post-Covid Latvia

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95