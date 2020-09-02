Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

FMV loses two more from portfolio

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  02 September, 2020

Champagne Jacquesson and Roussillon vineyard Le Soula are the latest producers to move its UK distribution from Fields, Morris & Verdin (FMV), the wholesale arm of Berry Bros & Rudd.

Champagne Jacquesson will be available with immediate effect from Berkmann Wine Cellars, while Le Soula’s new distribution partner is Thorman Hunt.

Alex Hunt MW, purchasing director at Berkmann, said: “Jacquesson’s joining Berkmann is a long-held dream come true. We are all relishing the prospect of building on the good work done by FMV over that time.”

Berkmann will be launching Jacquesson’s 2015-vintage Cuvée 743 and 2010-based Cuvée 738 DT, together with three single-vineyard wines from 2009.

Mark Walford, owner of Le Soula, said: “I have the greatest confidence in Thorman Hunt’s ability to develop Le Soula’s presence among the independent wine trade, and to continue to work with the nation’s leading restaurants.”

Walford first worked with Jeremy Hunt of Thorman Hunt nearly forty years ago. 

Thorman Hunt’s portfolio of family growers includes Vincent Paris, Vieux Télégraphe, Christian Moreau, Vincent Dureuil-Janthial and Shafer Vineyards.

In recent weeks, FMV has lost Famille PerrinRafael Palacios and Bodegas Mustiguillo

BBR revealed in June that the future of its wholesale business was under review. The business is understood to have been struggling prior to lockdown, with many accounts and many agency lines reportedly unprofitable.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Morrisons: Wine Sourcing and Customer Experience Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Business Manager UK

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager UK

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

On ‘Clean’ wine – ambiguity among the vines

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95