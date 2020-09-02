FMV loses two more from portfolio

By Mathew Lyons

Champagne Jacquesson and Roussillon vineyard Le Soula are the latest producers to move its UK distribution from Fields, Morris & Verdin (FMV), the wholesale arm of Berry Bros & Rudd.

Champagne Jacquesson will be available with immediate effect from Berkmann Wine Cellars, while Le Soula’s new distribution partner is Thorman Hunt.

Alex Hunt MW, purchasing director at Berkmann, said: “Jacquesson’s joining Berkmann is a long-held dream come true. We are all relishing the prospect of building on the good work done by FMV over that time.”

Berkmann will be launching Jacquesson’s 2015-vintage Cuvée 743 and 2010-based Cuvée 738 DT, together with three single-vineyard wines from 2009.

Mark Walford, owner of Le Soula, said: “I have the greatest confidence in Thorman Hunt’s ability to develop Le Soula’s presence among the independent wine trade, and to continue to work with the nation’s leading restaurants.”

Walford first worked with Jeremy Hunt of Thorman Hunt nearly forty years ago.

Thorman Hunt’s portfolio of family growers includes Vincent Paris, Vieux Télégraphe, Christian Moreau, Vincent Dureuil-Janthial and Shafer Vineyards.

In recent weeks, FMV has lost Famille Perrin, Rafael Palacios and Bodegas Mustiguillo.

BBR revealed in June that the future of its wholesale business was under review. The business is understood to have been struggling prior to lockdown, with many accounts and many agency lines reportedly unprofitable.