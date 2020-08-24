James Cochran, 12:51: Back to Business Q&A

By Jo Gilbert

As the trade measures up to extraordinary times and swings into the height of summer, leading businesses and operators take stock of trading conditions in the new normal.

James Cochran, head chef at 12:51, continues our series with insights into shifting sales patterns, the road to recovery and a – gradual – return of consumer confidence.

How is the business performing and what are sales like compared with pre-lockdown?

Considering everything that has happened, launching our delivery concept Around the Cluck has given us a lifeline in cash flow needed to run the business even with an 80% decrease in our sales pre lockdown whilst 12:51 has been closed. It’s meant we were able to bring staff off furlough to help and expand our brand reach too. We’ve worked with partners such as Restaurantkits.co.uk who have enabled us to reach customers outside of London with our delivery kits and APT, a private dining concept all to keep us afloat.

What are the biggest changes and challenges in adjusting to the ‘new norm’?

EVERYTHING! We essentially launched a brand new restaurant – be it delivery only – over lock down. From concept, ways of working, customer experience and staff at work partners we work with for delivery, going into the delivery market, packaging it’s been a huge learning curve.

Which government measures, if any, have had an impact on your business and have you been passing on or absorbing savings?

VAT will hopefully have a long term impact especially if it stay at 5% longer than until. January, which will be needed. Furlough has been incredible, and meant we have not had to lose our valued staff whilst grants and loans have been pretty difficult to get hold off so but we need them to do more for the whole of hospitality, especially when it comes to astronomical rent.

Have you seen any significant shift in type and price of wines and spirits sold and, if so, what?

No.

Covid-19 has ignited discussions around health, not least the government’s anti-obesity campaign which could see mandatory ‘hidden calorie’ content on alcohol labels and menus in the on-trade. In your view, what would be the impact of this?

I think even before lockdown discussions around health were taking place more than ever and if anything Covid will only now increase the speed of all these measures and extra information being put in place which in my opinion is a good thing. I think the average consumer is smart enough to recognise that high calorie contents don’t necessarily equal bad so we have confidence that our diners won’t let this negatively impact their experience.

And what of other government-backed schemes like the Eat Out to Help Out initiative, on the health of the trade?

Well, it’s for 13 days only...I honestly don’t think it will have a huge effect, not to save the industry anyway. I feel the government letting huge companies like McDonalds and Nandos drop prices in line with the VAT decrease will cause more harm longer term!

The end to the Brexit transition period is just around the corner on 1 January. How have you been preparing during and post-lockdown?

It’s very difficult to prepare when we haven’t even finished with COVID 19 yet – looking ahead isn’t a luxury many in the industry are afforded right now.

Have the past few months led to any positive change that the trade can and should adopt going forward?

At the beginning we were absolutely distraught but lockdown gave us the time and the space to really hone our thoughts on Around the Cluck, a project we’ve had on the back burner on the while, and it presented us with the perfect time to launch it. It has meant we have been able to diversify and explore many more aspects of hospitality and come to realsise that this new way forward is probably one that won’t be going back to how it was before. I think there’s huge opportunity for the at home market especially for the more careful consumer and further, one that isn’t necessarily in your catchment area – it makes us as a brand more relevant if we’re able to serve so many more people. BE it with ATC’s delivery its, our franchising programme and private hire, we’re more than just bricks and mortar in Islington now.

Covid-19, recession, Brexit, climate crisis – we’re living though extraordinary times – what will the biggest challenges for the drinks trade going ahead?

