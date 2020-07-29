More than 53,000 outlets sign up for Eat Out To Help Out scheme

More than 53,000 restaurants, bars and cafes across the UK have signed up to the government’s Eat Out to Help Out Scheme offering diners a 50% discount during August.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed the new figure as Eat Out to Help Out stickers and posters started to appear in the windows of outlets across the country.

Sunak said: “Our restaurants, cafes and bars play a vital role in our economy, employing more than a million people. They have been hit hard by coronavirus, so it’s vital we do everything we can to help them recover.

“Our Eat Out To Help Out scheme is designed to get more customers through the door – protecting jobs by giving businesses the confidence to retain and hire staff. More than 53,000 businesses across the country have already signed up.”

The Eat Out To Help Out scheme was first announced earlier this month to help stimulate activity and confidence in the UK on-trade after trading dropped to zero during lockdown.

It will be live all day, every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during the 3 to 31 August 2020 period.

Participating establishments must be able to offer some sort of dine-in service. Takeaway only food or drink services are not eligible under the scheme.

VAT needs to be paid on the full amount of the customer’s bill before the discount is applied – this can be reconciled at a later date.

There is no limit on the number of times customers can use the offer. There is, however, a limit on how many times a business can enter a claim, with a total of five claims permitted before 30 September when the reimbursement service will end.

Participating outlets must wait seven days from registration to make their first claim with all eligible claims being paid within five working days. Claims can be submitted weekly and businesses are encouraged to register before the 3rd of August to benefit for the entire month in which the scheme runs.

The ins and outs of the scheme can be found here, alongside a postcode checker for consumers to find participating restaurants in their area.