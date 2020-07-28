The Wine Show branches out with TWS Creative

By Andrew Catchpole

The Wine Show’s commercial arm has been renamed TWS Creative to better reflect the digital marketing and branding consultancy services offered by the business.

Best known as the wine TV formula that has reached 80 million viewers worldwide, the aim is to highlight the growing emphasis on content creation for wine and drinks brands and promotional bodies.

With the third series of The Wine Show to launch at the end of September (UK), frontman and Harpers columnist Joe Fattorini has been brought into the team full time by TWS creative executive Melanie Jappy.

"It’s been a long-term ambition to bring Joe into the company in a formal capacity - not only is he a gifted communicator, his energy and vision for how media can enhance wine for wine lovers and producers is unparalleled,” said Jappy.

“People who love wine are more than just 'consumers'; they are your audience. They want to be entertained. We can do that through advanced audience insights which help shape the creation of truly engaging content. I believe with the production expertise we bring and a solid commercial background, we're offering something exceptional," Jappy added.

Fattorini, who most recently headed up the London on-trade sales team at Fields, Morris & Verdin, added: “It's a unique time with unique challenges for business.

“It's never been more important to get close to customers. But that does need the right partner, knowledge and tools. We've brought all of this together at TWS Creative. We have experience from every part of the wine trade and we understand communications too.”

Charlotte Wilde is also joining TWS Creative, bringing her on-trade experience as co-founder of Sager and Wilde and more latterly, experience in on-trade consultancy to the team.

Wilde will also be joining Fattorini as co-presenter for series three of The Wine Show.







