William Grant & Sons’ Standfast charity auction goes live

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 July, 2020

William Grant & Sons’ Standfast charity auction in support of The Drinks Trust and The Ben Scotland has gone live.

The auction comprises rare and aged liquids, in-person and virtual experiences, merchandise and unique memorabilia, bartenders’ essentials, as well as money-can’t-buy ‘one offs’ and exclusives.

Brands featured include Hendrick’s Gin, Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Sailor Jerry, Tullamore D.E.W., Grant’s, Drambuie, Ailsa Bay and Reyka Vodka, with all registration fees and proceeds split between the two charities.

The acution, hosted by Whisky.Auction, marks the family-owned spirits company’s largest archive under the gravel to date, with “something for everyone in this unique collection”, said Neil Barker, MD, William Grant & Sons UK & Ireland.

“We hope to raise a significant amount of money for these great causes. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary solutions. The Hospitality industry continues to face unprecedented challenges, and we are delighted to stand shoulder to shoulder with The Drinks Trust and The BEN Scotland to alleviate hardship,” he said. 

Despite the reopening of pubs and restaurants, the UK’s hospitality industry is still going through a tough time with The Drinks Trust revealing that 31% of the recipients of its Covid-19 Emergency Grant have already been made redundant due to the pandemic, with the average age of the recipients being just 29.




