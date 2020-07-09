Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wines from Spain London tasting postponed again

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  09 July, 2020

London’s annual Wines from Spain trade tasting has been pushed back once again, with its revised September date now pulled in the face of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Originally scheduled for 31 March, the event was rescheduled for 29 September as the pandemic struck, with organisers hopeful that the later date would make a safe tasting possible.

However, Harpers has learned that the autumn event has now been cancelled, with the logistics of safely allowing typically up to 60 producers to show their wines to 500 plus visitors not possible under current restrictions and circumstances. 

Speaking to Harpers in April, Fernando Muñoz Naranjo, director of Foods and Wines from Spain, had been optimistic that the annual tasting would go ahead on the revised September date

Almost all big and smaller physical trade events in the UK have been cancelled or postponed across the rest of the year, with few organisers confident that much will take place before 2021.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Assistant Brand Manger UK & Europe - Fixed Term Contract 10 Months

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Joe Fattorini: Zoom Rhetorica

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95