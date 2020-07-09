Wines from Spain London tasting postponed again

By Andrew Catchpole

London’s annual Wines from Spain trade tasting has been pushed back once again, with its revised September date now pulled in the face of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Originally scheduled for 31 March, the event was rescheduled for 29 September as the pandemic struck, with organisers hopeful that the later date would make a safe tasting possible.

However, Harpers has learned that the autumn event has now been cancelled, with the logistics of safely allowing typically up to 60 producers to show their wines to 500 plus visitors not possible under current restrictions and circumstances.

Speaking to Harpers in April, Fernando Muñoz Naranjo, director of Foods and Wines from Spain, had been optimistic that the annual tasting would go ahead on the revised September date.

Almost all big and smaller physical trade events in the UK have been cancelled or postponed across the rest of the year, with few organisers confident that much will take place before 2021.







