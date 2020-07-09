Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Price cuts deliver unexpected bounce for Bordeaux 2019

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  09 July, 2020

A fast, four-week campaign with average price cuts of 21% confounded many expectations by delivering a successful En Primeur 2019 release.

Set against myriad challenges posed by Covid-19 lockdown, meaning samples were shipped to critics and some merchants rather than tasted in Bordeaux, sales of 2019 were up volume-wise on the 2018 release, according to the Liv-ex Bordeaux 2019 report.

Describing the 2019 campaign as “a surprising success given the backdrop”, the report added that with the “21% price cuts on average, En Primeur felt livelier than ever - the cuts reawakened demand and rebuilt some faith in a system that had become an increasingly difficult affair for all involved”.

The leading critics agreed that 2019 has delivered a standout vintage, overcoming the challenges of a warm and dry year.

There were marked differences to previous years, however, with UGCB president describing it as the year that “Primeurs come to our customers’ door”.

With an average of 25 releases a day, the attending hoopla mainly swirled around the top names, with merchants, many unable to taste the young wines, reporting “a narrow campaign, with around 30 wines seeing strong demand”.

A Liv-ex poll of merchants revealed that the “standout successes” included Pontet Canet, Lynch Bages, Mouton Rothschild, Mission Haut Brion, Pichon Lalande and Clinet.

The tone for the campaign was set early on, with Pontet Canet releasing 31% down on 2018 prices, swiftly followed by Palmer, also 31% lower than 2018, with other big names, such as Mouton Rothschild, offering a similar discount on 2018 prices.

However, while lower prices did much to stimulate demand, volumes offered were low, with many chateaux holding back stock for a later date, with stocks continuing to build in the cellars of Bordeaux and the supply chain.

In addition, the report highlighted fairer prices for the big name top tier wines, with second and third tier wines described as “less fairly priced”.

For merchants offering En Primeur, 2019 proved a mixed bag, with outliers reporting strong demand from their customers, while sellers for whom En Primeur typically forms a big part of their sales portfolio seeing value of sales drop by up to 30%, down to price and volume cuts.

“The Bordeaux 2019 En Primeur campaign grabbed the market’s attention in a time of great uncertainty and considerable financial stress. While the quality of the vintage played an important role, the success of the campaign was squarely down to its attractive pricing,” the report concluded.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Assistant Brand Manger UK & Europe - Fixed Term Contract 10 Months

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Joe Fattorini: Zoom Rhetorica

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95