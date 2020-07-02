Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sensible partners Borough for sample rebottling service

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  02 July, 2020

The now familiar mini-samples of wine that arrive ahead of virtually-hosted tastings have been made available through a joint Sensible Wine Services and Borough Wines partnership.

Sensible, the wine events logistics company, has teamed up with Borough to use its Greenwich-based bottling and kegging facility, where wines can be transferred to 100ml bottles or tubes under nitrogen and labelled accordingly.

Aimed at keeping costs and transportation weight down for those running virtual tastings, masterclasses and product launches, the re-bottled samples are screw cap sealed, ensuring that they “remain in perfect condition for several weeks”.

“Since lockdown and the cancellation of so many wine trade events, we have been researching the best way to offer a new service to our customers. We didn’t want to simply decant wines into small bottles, as this can affect the quality and severely limits the time frame in which samples must be tasted,” explained Sensible Wine Services director Karl Franz.

“We know just how important it is for a winemaker to have their wine sampled in exactly the same condition as when it went into the bottle at the winery.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Assistant Brand Manger UK & Europe - Fixed Term Contract 10 Months

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mile High Club feels the chill

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95