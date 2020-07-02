Sensible partners Borough for sample rebottling service

By Andrew Catchpole

The now familiar mini-samples of wine that arrive ahead of virtually-hosted tastings have been made available through a joint Sensible Wine Services and Borough Wines partnership.

Sensible, the wine events logistics company, has teamed up with Borough to use its Greenwich-based bottling and kegging facility, where wines can be transferred to 100ml bottles or tubes under nitrogen and labelled accordingly.

Aimed at keeping costs and transportation weight down for those running virtual tastings, masterclasses and product launches, the re-bottled samples are screw cap sealed, ensuring that they “remain in perfect condition for several weeks”.

“Since lockdown and the cancellation of so many wine trade events, we have been researching the best way to offer a new service to our customers. We didn’t want to simply decant wines into small bottles, as this can affect the quality and severely limits the time frame in which samples must be tasted,” explained Sensible Wine Services director Karl Franz.

“We know just how important it is for a winemaker to have their wine sampled in exactly the same condition as when it went into the bottle at the winery.”









