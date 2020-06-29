Berkmann research suggests 71% of diners plan to spend the same or more

By Lisa Riley

New research by Berkmann Wine Cellars suggests that 71% of those who used to visit restaurants more than once a week will spend the same or more post lockdown.

In addition, 43% of the 1,932 people polled from across the UK said visiting their favourite pubs and restaurants was one of their top two priorities post lockdown, ahead of visiting the hairdresser (35%) and going on holiday (23%).

Socialising with friends & family (45%) ranks top for what people are most looking forward to at their favourite restaurants/pubs, with 22% most looking forward to the social setting and pub atmosphere, ahead of enjoying their favourite dishes (21%), according to the research released today.

The research showed that the public “want to get out and support their local hospitality venues to help ensure that they will be there for many years to come”, said Rupert Berkmann, CEO of Berkmann Wine Cellars.

“We’re delighted that venues can begin to reopen on 4 July, and our survey results bring hope for them, showing that consumers are just as keen to return to their favourite venues – they want to enjoy a meal or a drink in their local pub or restaurant whilst adhering to the new government guidelines.”

The survey also suggested that over 50% were comfortable with social distancing being reduced to 1 metre.

They were, however, keen to see venues implement additional hygiene measures, with 78% in favour of hand sanitiser being made available at the entrance, 60% happy to accept partitions between table and 59% supporting temperature checks for staff before each shift.

Berkmann also took the opportunity to emphasise the importance of the ongoing support of the government for hospitality, highlighting that the reopening of outlets alone would not ensure the survival of these businesses in the next few weeks or months.

“Continued support from the government and a willingness from consumers to attend restaurants, bars and pubs while adhering to the social distancing guidelines will remain crucial to keeping businesses viable.”

At the beginning of April, Berkmann launched an online platform to raise funds for the hospitality sector through consumer sales.





