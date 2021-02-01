Four in five eager to get back to going out

By Lisa Riley

Consumers are badly missing hospitality experiences, with four in five, or 80%, hoping to revisit the on-trade within a few weeks of reopening, according to the latest edition of CGA’s 2021 Hospitality Consumer Forecast, which explores attitudes to the on-trade while Britain remains under lockdown.

The survey found that three quarters (77%) of consumers are worried that life won’t return to normal in 2021, but that when it does, hospitality will be a priority for many – well over half (59%) said they “can’t wait to go out again”.

The figures showed the “enduring appeal” of restaurants, pubs and bars,” said Florence Brun, CGA consumer research executive.

“Consumers have sorely missed going out to eat and drink. People are going to have to wait a while yet, and some will need reassuring, but when venues are able to open their doors we can look forward to a steady as well as safe return of guests,” she said.

The 2021 Hospitality Consumer Forecast also showed that confidence about going out was likely to rise in line with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, prompting optimism that people will return to the sector “promptly and safely” when it reopens.

Restaurants and cafes are likely to receive "many of the first wave" of returning consumers, with nearly a third (32% and 31% respectively) planning to visit them within the first few weeks of reopening – just ahead of pubs and fast food venues (both 25%).

The research also hinted that the post-lockdown market will be somewhat polarised between those spending carefully and freely, with similar numbers indicating they will be controlling their spending and treating themselves.

CGA’s 2021 Hospitality Consumer Forecast is based on a survey of a nationally representative sample of 3,000 on-trade consumers.

Last week, it was revealed that turnover for the hospitality sector dropped to less than half of 2019 levels in 2020, slipping by almost £72bn, which translates to nearly £200m a day, according to the latest edition of the UK Hospitality (UKH) and CGA Quarterly Tracker.



