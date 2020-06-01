Fuller's launches income streaming service for staff

By Mathew Lyons

Pub and hotel business Fuller’s has partnered with income-streaming provider Wagestream to give its staff access to their wages - or their furlough pay - ahead of pay day.

Fuller’s employees will be able to draw up to 30% of their monthly income in advance. The scheme will be available to all 5,000 members of staff.

Plans to introduce the service were underway before the Covid-19 virus arrived, but Fuller’s has launched it ahead of schedule to help support its staff and mitigate financial anxieties sparked by the crisis.

Dawn Browne, people and talent director at Fuller’s, said: “Our people are at the heart of our business and looking after them is our top priority. With all pubs temporarily closed, these are worrying times for our team members. We already signpost help and advice around mental health, but we know that finances are one of the biggest causes of anxiety at any time.

“It’s not just the early access to wages that is appealing to Fuller’s though. We are big believers in giving our team members the personal tools they need to manage their finances and Wagestream offers access to tips and guides for improving your financial health too. It’s an exciting partnership and one that I know will be well received.”

Peter Briffett, chief executive and co-founder of Wagestream, said: “We’ve seen a huge amount of interest in our financial wellness solutions during the pandemic as companies look for ways to reduce the financial stress of staff during what is a very challenging time.

“Even when a member of staff has been furloughed, household finances can come under pressure from a partner or spouse losing their job and people may be facing a raft of unforeseen expenses at the moment.”

Founded in 2018, Wagestream’s founding charity partners include Fair By Design, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and Big Society Capital.

It has made its income-streaming service free to the NHS and its staff in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Recent initiatives include a fast-track process for new clients which enables any employer to launch the service within 24 hours.







