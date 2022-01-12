Subscriber login Close [x]
English wine producers named in '50 Most Influential People in British Luxury' list

By James Lawrence
Published:  12 January, 2022

Ruth and Charles Simpson, founders of Simpsons Wine Estate in Kent, have been named as one of the '50 Most Influential People in British Luxury' in the Walpole Power List 2022.

At a ceremony held yesterday (11 January) at the Corinthia Hotel in London, the Simpsons rubbed shoulders with individuals from companies like Chanel, Bentley and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The owners were recognised in the 'Custodians category – Champions of British-made: advocates protecting craftsmanship and fighting to keep important jobs and skills alive'.

Ruth Simpson commented: “We were truly stunned to hear about our selection and hugely honoured, especially given the range and quality of the existing Walpole brand members and the size of our business comparatively to many others. We are very committed to Walpole as an organisation and are delighted to have been recognised in this way.”

Helen Brocklebank, CEO of Walpole, added: “As we emerge from another challenging year, but one that our members have weathered with creativity and great stamina, it is a complete joy to recognise the talent of the people working tirelessly to further British luxury, applying their ingenuity, entrepreneurship and sheer graft to making the sector better, more beautiful, more resilient and even more alluring to an affluent, discerning customer.”



