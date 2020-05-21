WSET takes exams online

By Jo Gilbert

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) has announced that it is launching a virtual exam room for students self-isolating around the world to enable them to complete their courses during lockdown.

Students can currently take the majority of WSET courses online. Until now however, they have had to sit an offline exam to complete their qualifications.

To remedy this, online exams are now being introduced for the WSET’s English language Level 1 Awards in Wines, Spirits and Sake, and its Level 2 Awards in Wines and Spirits.

This will be effective from June 2020, meaning students can now take their exams online without having to miss out.

It also gives students the flexibility to study for, and take, their exams anywhere in the world.

Ian Harris, CEO of the WSET, said: “I am really excited that, with these latest developments, we can now offer our course providers and students a 360° digital learning experience at a time when traditional classroom education is very challenging or impossible.

“The integrity of our exams is of the utmost importance to us and we are confident that the award-winning remote invigilation system we have in place meets our stringent standards. At a time when many people in the industry have much more time at their disposal, it’s great that they can choose to upgrade their drinks knowledge, studying and qualifying for a WSET qualification without leaving home.”

This development forms part of the WSET’s ongoing digital strategy, which aims to enable as many students as possible to continue learning during the pandemic.

The Level 1 Award in Sake online is a new course available from 1 June.

Level 3 Awards in Spirits and Sake are not currently available online.

