Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

WSET takes exams online

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  21 May, 2020

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) has announced that it is launching a virtual exam room for students self-isolating around the world to enable them to complete their courses during lockdown.

Students can currently take the majority of WSET courses online. Until now however, they have had to sit an offline exam to complete their qualifications.

To remedy this, online exams are now being introduced for the WSET’s English language Level 1 Awards in Wines, Spirits and Sake, and its Level 2 Awards in Wines and Spirits.

This will be effective from June 2020, meaning students can now take their exams online without having to miss out.

It also gives students the flexibility to study for, and take, their exams anywhere in the world.

Ian Harris, CEO of the WSET, said: “I am really excited that, with these latest developments, we can now offer our course providers and students a 360° digital learning experience at a time when traditional classroom education is very challenging or impossible.

“The integrity of our exams is of the utmost importance to us and we are confident that the award-winning remote invigilation system we have in place meets our stringent standards. At a time when many people in the industry have much more time at their disposal, it’s great that they can choose to upgrade their drinks knowledge, studying and qualifying for a WSET qualification without leaving home.”

This development forms part of the WSET’s ongoing digital strategy, which aims to enable as many students as possible to continue learning during the pandemic.

The Level 1 Award in Sake online is a new course available from 1 June.

Level 3 Awards in Spirits and Sake are not currently available online.

More information about the WSET’s online courses are available at WSETglobal.com.




Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Climate change creeps up in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95