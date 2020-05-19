31 Days of German Riesling powers ahead

By Jo Gilbert

July is still the month for German Riesling in the UK, with the promotion once again heading back to British businesses.

The UK landscape may look a little different to how it was last year, but the Wines of Germany run promotion is forging ahead with plans to whet the appetites of wine lovers during lockdown with a month-long focus on the country’s ‘King of Grapes’.

Aimed at wine bars, restaurants and merchants, the promotion will once again run through the month of July with POS materials available to help reach audiences either online or in store.

Last year’s promotion saw an uplift of 336% in volume sales of German Riesling on average per participating business for June versus July.

Digital channels also played a major role in reaching audiences, with over seven million people reached across social media.

This year, participants are once again being challenged to get creative with their incentives, whether that’s making the most of the boom in online engagement or in-store sales.

The most creative participants will be in with a chance of taking home a £1,000 prize towards new German wine listings for the best retailer.

A runner up will also receive £500 worth of wine, taking over from last year’s runner up, Blanco & Gomez and last year’s winner, Wined Up Here.

To register, visit the Wines of Germany website and sign up by 5 June, while also getting going on social media with the #31DaysofGermanRiesling hashtag.

Content will be shared on the 31 Days account, too.









