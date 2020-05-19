Nick Juby passes away

By Andrew Catchpole

Popular trade figure Nick Juby has passed away, losing his battle with cancer.

Nick, who was widely-known and respected for his various roles at Tesco, including buyer for Tesco Wine Club and online, had fought the illness for 14 months.

News of his death has prompted an outpouring of condolences and memories from colleagues and members of the trade on social media.

“Very sad to hear this. Nick was a decent guy in a pretty tough world. We need more like him. Much sympathy to family,” wrote Charles Metcalfe on LinkedIn.

Consultant and ex-supermarket buyer Angela Mount added: “Terrible news. He was a gentleman, gracious, objective and intuitive, despite the pressures of supermarket buying. Another life taken by a ruthless disease far too early.”

Others, such as Toby Hancock of 10 International, remembered the leg up that Nick had given them along the way.

“When we started our new company in 2006 the first person to open their door to us was Nick Juby. As buyer for Tesco Wine Club and Online he gave a new start-up an opportunity that helped get us off the ground. Professional, fair, he was always keen to look at new ideas and innovation, and meetings invariably ended with his dry humour and a smile.”

Describing his battle with cancer, Nick's wife Fiona Juby said that Nick had fought hard, “always trying to see the positives”, remembering a man that had “loved working in the wine world” and that will be missed by the many people he befriended along the way.







