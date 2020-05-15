Alexei Rosin takes the top job at Moët Hennessy UK

By Jo Gilbert

Moët Hennessy UK has a new managing director for the UK and Ireland.

Alexei Rosin will be taking the top job at the Dom Pérignon and Moët & Chandon owner, where he will be responsible for a roster of prestige brands.

Rosin brings 25 years of experience to the role, the majority of that time working within Moët Hennessy itself, having joined the company in 1999.

Since then, Rosin has worked in operational and strategic roles across the US and key European markets, most recently as MD of Central & Eastern Europe.

He takes over from Bertrand Steip, who becomes president for Moët Hennessy Estates & Wines, based in Paris.

As MD of Moët Hennessy UK, Rosin will manage the Moët Hennessy portfolio for the whole of the UK & Ireland.

Today, the company expressed the importance of this market, calling it the third largest market in the world for premium wines and spirits.

Rosin will be in charge of number of top brands with a long history of success in the UK, including Champagnes Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot, and Hennessy Cognac.







