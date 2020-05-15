Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Alexei Rosin takes the top job at Moët Hennessy UK

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  15 May, 2020

Moët Hennessy UK has a new managing director for the UK and Ireland.

Alexei Rosin will be taking the top job at the Dom Pérignon and Moët & Chandon owner, where he will be responsible for a roster of prestige brands. 

Rosin brings 25 years of experience to the role, the majority of that time working within Moët Hennessy itself, having joined the company in 1999. 

Since then, Rosin has worked in operational and strategic roles across the US and key European markets, most recently as MD of Central & Eastern Europe. 

He takes over from Bertrand Steip, who becomes president for Moët Hennessy Estates & Wines, based in Paris.

As MD of Moët Hennessy UK, Rosin will manage the Moët Hennessy portfolio for the whole of the UK & Ireland. 

Today, the company expressed the importance of this market, calling it the third largest market in the world for premium wines and spirits. 

Rosin will be in charge of number of top brands with a long history of success in the UK, including Champagnes Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot, and Hennessy Cognac.

 


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Climate change creeps up in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95