Berry Bros in new NHS fundraising bid

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  04 May, 2020

Berry Bros & Rudd (BBR) has unveiled a new initiative to raise money for the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

The Case for Carers costs £200. For each one sold, BBR will donate £25 to the appeal.

Each case contains two bottles each of: 2017 Mâcon La Roche-Vineuse, Olivier Merlin, Burgundy: 2018 Gavi di Gavi, Bric Sassi, Roberto Sarotto, Piedmont, Italy; 2019 Dog Point, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand; 2016 Berry Bros & Rudd St Emilion by Château de Fonbel, Bordeaux; 2018 Les Cassagnes de la Nerthe, Côtes du Rhône Villages, Château la Nerthe, Rhône and 2015 La Montesa, Crianza, Palacios Remondo, Rioja, Spain.

Delivery on the cases is free, and customers save £24.50 on the normal retail price.

“At Berry Bros & Rudd we are supporting our people and our producers and our community too. We have been able to donate to various meaningful industry initiatives and now we are delighted to be able to fundraise for the frontline carers fighting coronavirus," said Hannah Crabtree, MD for retail & customer experience.

"We hope our wonderful customers will enjoy supporting us with this charity initiative, as well as the delicious wines in the case."

Last week, BBR announced another initiative to help the small producers hardest hit by the ongoing crisis.

