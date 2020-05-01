Bordeaux ramps up marketing to deliver accessible ‘human face’

By Andrew Catchpole

Bordeaux governing body CIVB is spicing up its promotional drive for 2020, with “tight, aggressive and positive” objectives promised in seven key markets, including the UK.

Promising more winemakers on the ground post lockdowns, to underpin a strategy of building champions among opinion formers such as sommeliers, independent merchants and their customers, the aim is to “build the human face of Bordeaux” through what the CIVB (Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux) describes as “explosive and inventive” actions.

France, Germany, UK, Belgium, USA, China and Japan have been identified as those key markets, with London and Paris headlining planned activities, and sights set on converting new and younger drinkers to Bordeaux wines, including whites, rosés and sparkling.

Speaking to Harpers, CIVB president Allan Sichel said that Bordeaux was looking to present a new, more open and accessible face, in contrast to the image of a somewhat insulated world where trading in En Primeur and high-end wines dominates perception.

“What we want is for people to come to the UK to show their wines, to talk about them, to reinforce that identity, and that link between the winemaker and the vine grower, the owner of the estate with the distributor, and even the consumer,” said Sichel.

Lending the presentation of this most traditional of region a more ‘New World’ feel, changes already implemented include the revamping of the annual 100 Best Bordeaux wines activity and tasting, which has been re-named as The Hot 50 Bordeaux Selection, with categories now introduced to feature ‘ethical wines’, fresh and crisp whites’, ‘smooth and fruity’ wines, and ‘rich and complex’ reds.

There will be, said Sichel, an “affordable, everyday” focus to planned tastings and events, with wines featured sitting between £6 and £25, and for the UK wines that are currently unrepresented in market, coupled with a “much more interactive” approach, involving sommeliers and independent merchants.

“Every business focuses on their everyday element, so the aim is to try and get these wines into the independent wine shops, into the wine bars, on the restaurants list,” said Sichel.

“Wine merchants are really a wonderful area for Bordeaux, to tell the story, they want something different, and we've got so many different wines so that’s highly possible for us, but they need the support and even more so now,” he added.

Regarding the UK, the CIVB has been running a series of webinars for producers over the Covid-19 lockdown period, coaching with tips and advice on the challenges of doing business and buyer expectation, to help support those presenting their wines to market.

Backing this up at ground level is a ‘digital Bordeaux’ programme, with aspects of virtual and digital communication and resources such as the newly launched Parlez-vous Bordeaux, a virtual sommelier app that consumers can use in-store or with a wine list.

Trips taking merchants and sommeliers out to Bordeaux will also be ramped up, along with the focus on satellite wine festivals around the world off the back of the annual Bordeaux Fête le Vin.

Sustainability will also form a cornerstone of communication surrounding CIVB activities, with Sichel saying that: “What's happening here in Bordeaux has everything to do with sustainability - we've been engaged in that for many years, but are progressively spreading out to more general corporate social responsibility.”

“It's very ambitious though, so it's a long term process, but with true ambition, true drive, we are certain we can achieve the high objectives.”

Currently 65% of Bordeaux vineyards are signed up to one or more environmental or sustainability programmes, with a collective drive to faster advance the progress made.

In 2019, the UK remained Bordeaux’s third largest export market by value, at €260m (15% up on 2018), after China/Hong Kong/Macau (€573m) and USA (€294m), according to CIVB figures.

Red wine accounted for 85% of those exports to the UK, representing a 24% volume share of all French wine exported to the UK, but 43% of the value.