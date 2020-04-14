Lanchester launches ‘enhanced service’ to support indies

By Lisa Riley

Lanchester Wines has launched a specialist service to help support indies during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The wine supplier said it had identified some of its leading brands to support indies with a targeted range “during these strange times”, creating a specialised portfolio comprising wines tailored to the independent sector, including many of Lanchester Wines’ 'boutique bulk' range of specialised, smaller volume wines aimed at a premium product offering.

In addition to wine, other products in the portfolio include craft beers from Full Circle Brew Co, Dragon Tree Kombucha and Bottle ‘n’ Bar gifts from Lanchester Gifts.

The key aim of the specialised portfolio, which will be delivered direct and contact-free to trade customers across the UK and Ireland, was to “ensure stores and shops can continue running the business their customers expect through tailoring products for these unprecedented times”, said Lanchester Wines.

“As an independent, family-owned business, we very much empathise with the uncertainty this global situation has created, both for individuals and our industry as a whole. The UK government has classified food production and supply chain as essential services, with off-licences and licensed stores to stay open.

“Our warehouses are full and we have plenty of product to keep you stocked. We will continue to service your shops and stores until we are told we can’t,” said Mark Roberts, Lanchester Wines’ director of sales.

At the end of January, Lanchester Wines expanded its range of ‘boutique bulk’ wines with the exclusive UK launch of High Side - a high altitude single vineyard Malbec.