Berry Bros signs up as MND Association charity partner, following colleague's diagnosis

By Lisa Riley

Berry Bros & Rudd has selected Motor Neurone Disease Association (MND Association) as it’s charity partner for the next three years.

The charity was selected by staff after the brave announcement by the company’s wine buyer, Davy Zyw, following his diagnosis with the disease in 2018.

In response to the new partnership, Zyw said: “For the past almost two years, Berry Bros & Rudd and the Berry and Rudd families have been incredibly supportive, enabling me to take time off, reduce my working week and relocate back home to Scotland, as well as offering me the company flat on Pickering Place when visiting London for work.”

With “everyone having been incredible since my announcement, now felt the right time to share the news of his diagnosis”, added Zyw.

“By supporting MND Association as our company charity it is my hope that through our fundraising efforts, we contribute toward finding a cure, perhaps not for me, but I hope one day, for everyone else diagnosed with this devastating disease.”

Ben Sharpe, philanthropy and partnerships manager for MND Association, said: “We were thrilled to be selected by Berry Bros & Rudd as its charity partner for the next three years.

“Without the support of companies like this it wouldn’t be possible to for us to provide our care services or invest in ground-breaking research to one day find a cure for this terrible disease. We look forward to working with the team to make a real difference to everyone affected by MND.”

Berry Bros & Rudd also said that the current situation with coronavirus has meant that some planned charity fundraising initiatives have been postponed, including Barbara Drew MW’s Marathon de Sable run for MND Association, which it said has been delayed until October.

However, with colleagues inability to visit a hairdresser, the fundraising will kick off this month with several colleagues participating in an at home sponsored head-shave, it added.

Berry Bros & Rudd’s charitable partnership with MND Association commenced on 1 April 2020 and follows charity partnerships with SANDS and most recently Sebastian’s Action Trust.