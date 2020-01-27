Lanchester adds High Side to ‘boutique bulk’ range

By Lisa Riley

Lanchester Wines has expanded its range of ‘boutique bulk’ wines with the exclusive UK launch of High Side - a high altitude single vineyard Malbec.

High Side is made from grapes grown at 1,650m above sea level in an area bordering the Cordillera of Los Andes Mountains, department of Calingasta, and west of the San Juan province, in Argentina.

Due to high levels of sun exposure, the areas thermal amplitude and its high altitude, the grapes are developed with a high concentration of aromas colour creating “exuberant wines with big body”, said Lanchester Wines.

“The Calingasta region is characterised by having one of the cleanest skies in the world while water to irrigate the vines comes exclusively from the completely pure snow thaw of the Andes Mountains. The area’s sandy textured soils with different levels of gravel are of excellent permeability, low salinity and fertility,” it added.

The latest addition to the Lanchester portfolio forms part the company’s ongoing strategy to push the concept of ‘boutique bulk’ in an attempt to shift away from what Tim Robbins of Nickolls and Perks described as a perception of “stuff that’s mass produced and shipped in enormous quantities where origin isn’t important” at a joint Harpers-Lanchester Wines ‘boutique bulk’ debate in October last year.

Main points raised at the debate included how bulk wine would benefit from a name change to flip perception onto its lower carbon credentials, while highlighting what it it can now offer in terms of flexibility to many sectors of the trade.