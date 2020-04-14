The Wine Society reopens for business but with reduced service

By Lisa Riley

The Wine Society has confirmed it reopened for business during the Easter weekend following a two-week temporary closure.

Having cleared the backlog of orders suspended during its closure, in addition to having made “significant and vital changes” to its warehouse operation to ensure the safety of its teams, the business said it had started accepting orders for delivery again on Saturday.

The Wine Society however stressed that it has reopened with a reduced service and that it expected demand to “be high”.

Wines are currently available to order in full unmixed cases - depending on how these were packed at source, they will either be in 12-bottle or six-bottle cases, with The Wine Society’s Members' Reserves facility open again for delivery of full cases only.

Delivery will be within the UK only at this stage, with the company’s Stevenage showroom and its click & collect services remaining suspended, said the company.

To “simplify our service and make sure we can deliver as much and as quickly as we can during this period”, all deliveries will be made via DHL, which has “very sound social distancing measures in place”, it added.

The Wine Society stopped taking new orders and making deliveries with immediate effect following the Prime Minister’s ‘lockdown’.

Just over a week ago it announced it was on track to be ready to reopen for business during the Easter weekend.



