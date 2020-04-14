Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Wine Society reopens for business but with reduced service

By Lisa Riley
Published:  14 April, 2020

The Wine Society has confirmed it reopened for business during the Easter weekend following a two-week temporary closure.

Having cleared the backlog of orders suspended during its closure, in addition to having made “significant and vital changes” to its warehouse operation to ensure the safety of its teams, the business said it had started accepting orders for delivery again on Saturday.

The Wine Society however stressed that it has reopened with a reduced service and that it expected demand to “be high”.

Wines are currently available to order in full unmixed cases - depending on how these were packed at source, they will either be in 12-bottle or six-bottle cases, with The Wine Society’s Members' Reserves facility open again for delivery of full cases only.

Delivery will be within the UK only at this stage, with the company’s Stevenage showroom and its click & collect services remaining suspended, said the company. 

To “simplify our service and make sure we can deliver as much and as quickly as we can during this period”, all deliveries will be made via DHL, which has “very sound social distancing measures in place”, it added. 

The Wine Society stopped taking new orders and making deliveries with immediate effect following the Prime Minister’s ‘lockdown’.  

Just over a week ago it announced it was on track to be ready to reopen for business during the Easter weekend. 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95