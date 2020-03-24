Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Wine Society temporarily closes

By Lisa Riley
Published:  24 March, 2020

The Wine Society has taken the decision to stop taking new orders and also to stop making deliveries with immediate effect. 

The move follows the Prime Minister’s ‘lockdown’ briefing last night. 

“The statement was very clear that the single most important action we can all take in fighting coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS and save lives,” said chief executive Steve Finlan in a statement to Wine Society members.  

I wholeheartedly support the need to do this and as a result we need our employees to stay at home. Many of our employees are already working from home, but this latest development means that our warehouse and transport operations will now be suspended,” he said. 

While recognising that “many of you will be disappointed and some may not agree with our decision”, it was “simply impossible for us to argue that it is worth putting our employees at risk in order to deliver a non-essential service”, he added. 

“I believe that this is the responsible action to take right now and I hope that most of you will agree.”

Due to the immediate closure, the business is unable to fulfil outstanding orders for the time being and said it wass uncertain for exactly how long this position would prevail. 

“My team will start immediately to contact members about the status of their orders so that we can bring clarity to the situation,” said Finlan, adding its Member Services lines would not be taking inbound calls today but would reopen with a smaller home-based team tomorrow.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Friday Read: How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95