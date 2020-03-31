Subscriber login Close [x]
Distil and BHC end new joint venture

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  31 March, 2020

British drinks companies Distil and British Honey Company have folded their recently launched joint venture.

The two businesses announced last month that they were each investing £30,000 to jointly produce and distribute a new range of branded botanical spirits and other products.

However, the arrival of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the UK has led the companies to reverse course and “focus and individual opportunities and priorities”, Distil said in a statement.

Distil’s brands include RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur.

The British Honey Company is a distiller and infused spirit producer which primarily markets products under the Keepr brand.

In other news, Distil has appointed Sarah Kingsbury as its marketing manager.

Kingsbury has over 10 years’ experience in the drinks business and joins the company from LDR Creative where she was an account manager.

Previous roles include nearly four years as a drinks writer at Olive magazine and she has also been a regular presenter of Channel 4's Sunday Brunch drinks segment.

