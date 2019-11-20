Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Speciality Brands signs distribution deal for Beluga

By Lisa Riley
Published:  20 November, 2019

Speciality Brands has signed a deal as the exclusive UK distributor for vodka brand Beluga.

Taking over from Halewood Wines & Spirits, Speciality Brands will be looking after distribution across both the on- and off-trade channels, as well as the development of the Beluga brand within the UK.

Beluga vodka’s “super-premium positioning” in the market would complement Speciality Brand’s line-up of “bartender favourites”, said Chris Seale, MD, Speciality Brands.

“The higher end of the vodka category is currently experiencing a resurgence and Beluga vodka presents us with a truly exciting opportunity.

“The brand is well-respected and has already built a strong reputation in the trade for its unique taste and superior quality but there’s plenty of potential for growth in the UK,” he said.

Speciality Brands was now looking forward to “taking Beluga to the next level and establishing it further within the super-premium traditional vodka category”, he added.

Beluga vodka joins Speciality Brands’ portfolio which includes Hine, Diplomatico, Cocchi, Nikka and Michter’s.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off Trade Sales Manager

...

Vranken Pommery: National Account Executive - Off Trade (Maternity Cover)

...

Marstons: Wine Development Manager

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95