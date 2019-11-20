Speciality Brands signs distribution deal for Beluga

By Lisa Riley

Speciality Brands has signed a deal as the exclusive UK distributor for vodka brand Beluga.

Taking over from Halewood Wines & Spirits, Speciality Brands will be looking after distribution across both the on- and off-trade channels, as well as the development of the Beluga brand within the UK.

Beluga vodka’s “super-premium positioning” in the market would complement Speciality Brand’s line-up of “bartender favourites”, said Chris Seale, MD, Speciality Brands.

“The higher end of the vodka category is currently experiencing a resurgence and Beluga vodka presents us with a truly exciting opportunity.

“The brand is well-respected and has already built a strong reputation in the trade for its unique taste and superior quality but there’s plenty of potential for growth in the UK,” he said.

Speciality Brands was now looking forward to “taking Beluga to the next level and establishing it further within the super-premium traditional vodka category”, he added.

Beluga vodka joins Speciality Brands’ portfolio which includes Hine, Diplomatico, Cocchi, Nikka and Michter’s.









