Majestic shops to stay temporarily closed

By Lisa Riley

Majestic has announced its shops are to remain temporarily closed despite the government having added off-licenses to its list of ‘essential’ businesses.

The drinks retailer, which announced yesterday that it had temporarily closed its doors to the public following the UK ‘lockdown’ announcement by the Prime Minister on monday evening, this morning confirmed its stores would remain closed.

The business said it still believed “it’s the right thing for our colleagues to keep our doors closed to customers at this time”.

“We will therefore be closed to walk in customers until further notice to help us to keep our people safe, and avoid the need for customers to leave their houses. We appreciate this may be disappointing to some customers, but strongly believe it is the right thing to do,” it said.

Majestic was confident supply chains would still be maintained, it added.

“We are working closely with all our producers and winemakers around the world to see how we can help further in a challenging environment.”

Majestic is continuing to operate all of its stores as hubs for home delivery of wine, beer and spirits.

“By continuing to deliver and service our customers in this way, we will help to keep some of the pressure off the supply chains of the supermarkets, and we will be able to provide many of our suppliers with a vital route to market.

“We are described by government guidelines as ‘essential’, but more importantly we recognise this is a critical service for many right now.”

Customers are able to order directly through their local store, by email or by placing an order online shortly, while the business is also keeping its landlines open to each branch, but asks that this option is only used by vulnerable people and those who are self-isolating.



